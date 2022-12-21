aBiogenesis

One of the main theories is the "primordial soup" theory, which suggests that life began in a hot, swirling soup of chemicals and energy. Another theory, presented here, is the "lipid world" theory, which proposes that life began as simple molecules called lipids, which formed into protective bilayers in the oceans.







These bilayers would have acted like tiny bubbles or bags, enclosing and protecting the chemical reactions that would eventually give rise to life.





