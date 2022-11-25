ETIKET identity

Etiket. Apply Daily.
For 10 years, Etiket has been the luxury destination offering a selection of the finest cosmeceuticals, beauty products, skincare products, exclusive fragrances and accessories. We were commissioned to rebrand and give the brand a consistent and embodied visual system.
Candles Packaging
This revitalization of identity also stimulated the creation of in-house products such as a limited series of scented candles.
Wayfinding
The brand is obviously embodied in the physical environment of the boutique and the spa. Thus, it blends naturally with the place, evoking its softness and elegance.
The Silhouettes
The silhouettes are the graphic expression of our different product categories. Both direct and schematic, they communicate the main idea of the offer in a geometric and minimalist approach. This approach serves as a visual link in many contexts.
