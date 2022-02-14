Archimat identity

Archimat







About to open its showroom to individuals and contractors, Archimat, a company specializing in finishing products, seized the opportunity to better define its personality and create a recognizable and engaging brand image. The brand has an inspiring brand manifesto that culminates in two signatures: one promotional and the other corporate - making Archimat a true "partner of choice". The schematization of the letter A, present in the new logotype, can also become a graphic element on its own. It fits naturally into the graphic grids of the brand, contributing to the creation of lively and elegant compositions.



Celebrating the materiality of home.





