UPP – visual identity

2022
Client: UPP
Art director: Aleš Najbrt
Designer: Jonatan Kuna
Font: Helvetica Now
Type: Brand
Blade Runner 2049, The Illusionist, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Wonder Woman or Terminator - these are the movie blockbusters the Czech post-production company UPP left the footprint on too. We have redesigned their logo for the second time. We have removed the original symbol and accentuated the principle of the square which can have the function of a screen or a film screen.
