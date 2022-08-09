U Kalendů – visual identity

U Kalendů
2022
Client: Ambiente
Art director: Aleš Najbrt
Designer: Andrea Vacovská
Cooperation: Rudolf Netík (architecture), Daniel Plavečky (signpainter), Jakub Cabalka (application photography), Jan Zima (photo)
Font: Boing, GT Eesti Pro Display
Type: Interior, Exterior, Restaurant, Packaging, Brand, Web
Client: Ambiente
Art director: Aleš Najbrt
Designer: Andrea Vacovská
Cooperation: Rudolf Netík (architecture), Daniel Plavečky (signpainter), Jakub Cabalka (application photography), Jan Zima (photo)
Font: Boing, GT Eesti Pro Display
Type: Interior, Exterior, Restaurant, Packaging, Brand, Web
The U Kalendů pub has stood on the site of the no longer existing Podskalí, a timber-rafters’ village, since the beginning of the last century. Workers, rafters, ramblers and artists came here for good beer and fried loach. Today it serves fine food, great beer and bread is baked there in the bakery. Andrea Vacovská moved the circle above the U to the side and the logo gained additional meanings.