NFT BLUE NOTE SÃO PAULO
Para criar uma comunidade que também funciona como um clube de benefícios, a filial paulistana do lendário clube de jazz de Nova York lança sua primeira coleção de NFTs. São 10 artes com 10 variações cada, gerando 100 peças exclusivas, colecionáveis dentro do universo blockchain. As artes digitais foram criadas uma a uma e trazem diferentes elementos do universo do jazz - como também instrumentos reconhecidamente brasileiros - já que no Blue Note São Paulo a Bossanova, o Samba e outros ritmos latino-americanos também sobem ao palco.
O Blue Note nasceu em 1981, criado por Danny Bensusan, com a proposta de se tornar um premier jazz club em Nova York, e se tornou um patrimônio cultural da cidade. Hoje, a casa americana onde já passaram nomes como Stevie Wonder, Liza Minelli e Tony Bennet, conta com filiais no Japão, China, Itália e Brasil.
* * *
Fotos Blue Note: divulgação / Yuri Murakami
Projeto: Digitiva.br