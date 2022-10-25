NFT BLUE NOTE São Paulo





* * *





To create a community that also functions as a benefit club, the São Paulo affiliate of the legendary New York jazz club launches its first collection of NFTs. There are 10 artworks with 10 variations each, generating 100 exclusive pieces, collectible within the blockchain universe. The digital arts were created one by one and bring different elements of the jazz universe - as well as recognizably Brazilian instruments - since at Blue Note São Paulo Bossanova, Samba and other Latin American rhythms also take the stage.



Blue Note was born in 1981, created by Danny Bensusan, with the purpose of becoming a premier jazz club in New York, and has become a cultural heritage of the city. Today, the American club where names like Stevie Wonder, Liza Minelli and Tony Bennet have already played, has affiliates in Japan, China, Italy and Brazil.



