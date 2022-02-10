Graphic for NIKE 5OTH ANNIVERSARY

Earlier this year, I had an honor to participated in this project for celebrating Nike’s 50th Anniversary.
I designed 5 graphics in this project, all of them are inspired by NIKE's historical stories.
Nike organized a workshop at House of Innovation 001 Shanghai for their clients to print all the graphics on tote bag and t-shirt, etc.
*Special Thanks to @Royalclubsh for all the supporting!
Graphic1:Chrome Mercurial Vapor(2002)
The design of the Chrome Mercurial Vapor is inspired by the story of the original Mercurial, which was born in 1998 with an avant-garde shape and the function to increase player speed. The first thing that amazes me is the original design still looks fashionable and full of futuristic look even after 24 years. The most important keyword I noticed is 'speed'. This is also the most important function for athletes. I combined the shoe shape with an F1 car that represents speed, and the part of the speed effect is deformed by the lush grass on the football stadium.
Chrome Mercurial Vapor的设计灵感来自于最原始Mercurial的故事，它在1998年兼具先锋的外形以及提升球员速度的功能诞生。首先让我惊叹的是它的造型直到24年后的今日看依然时髦和充满了未来感。另一个最重要的关键词则是 ‘速度’。这对于运动员来说也最为重要。我把鞋型与代表速度的f1赛车进行了结合，速度感的部分由球场的茂盛草地变形而来。
Graphic2:Mercurial Superfly (1st Knit Football boots)
The Mercurial Superfly was one of Nike's two first knit football boots. I found the material part most interesting, because knitting is often considered a traditional technique with no link to a shoes, but in the design of the Mercurial Superfly, the technique upgraded, it looks stylish and also the flyknit construction made the shoes more fit for the athlete's foot and could protect their ankle, and of course it continuing to extend the Mercurials key function: 'speed'. I tried draw flat graphic illustration to simulate the knitted structure on the fly, and the magical moment when it shines on the football stadium.
Mercurial Superfly是nike最先使用的2款由针织结构设计而成的足球鞋。它的材质的部分是我觉得最有趣的地方，针织在很多时候被认为是传统的技艺，然而在Mercurial Superfly的设计中它的功能让球鞋更加贴合运动员的脚型，从而继续延伸Mercurial系列的 ‘速度感’。我用平面插画的形式去模拟了飞速中的针织结构，以及它在球场上大放光芒的神奇时刻。
Graphic3:Mercurial SuperFly CR7 SG China Edition
The Mercurial has a lot of great designs, however, the Mercurial SuperFly CR7 SG China Edition 2018 is still caught my eye quickly. The pattern of the dragon is gorgeous and low-key, it integrated into the pattern of the shoes very well. I extracted the element of the dragon, I did character design of the dragon, and imagined how a dragon fly speedy.I tried to made the mascot character interesting and full of personality, also it should combined with the shoes well. This graphic simulates the golden dragon which also representing China, flying majestically in the air of the stadium.
Mercurial拥有众多出色的设计，然而2018年的中国特别版依然能迅速抓住我的眼球。龙的纹路华丽而又低调的融入到了鞋子的图样当中。我提取了龙的元素再进行创作，让这个图案变得更加有趣和充满个性。图案模拟了代表中国的金色的龙，威风凛凛在球场空中疾速飞行的样子。
Graphic4: Windrunner -26 Degree
I owned my Windrunner a long time ago, I bought it because I love the color split, but now I got a chance to know the story behind it - the 26 degrees. When I drew the sketches, I could also find that the nike logo was raised at the same angle. It has become a true classic because it continues to be loved. I wanted to design this pattern in a straightforward way, using the Windrunner itself to form the 26-degree text. In the graphic, I tried to design the windrunner with some cheerful gestures.
我很久前就拥有了一款Windrunner风衣，我喜欢它的颜色分割，直到接触到nike背后的故事，我才知道它的分割角是特有的26度。在画图的时候我也能发现，nike的logo向上勾起也是同样的角度。它因为持续被喜爱所以成为了真正的经典。我希望以直白的方式去设计这个图案，用Windrunner本身去构成26度的文字。在文字中，卫衣都有着雀跃的姿态。
Graphic5: Windrunner- Olympic
The Windrunner first appeared in the Olympics in 1976,Montreal, with a bright orange color. Since then, the classic windbreaker has long been associated closely with the world's largest games. The impressive design also including the first Olympic Windrunner designed in 1980 with blue and red color, and the first Olympic Games in China. The red and yellow color scheme for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The color palette itself attracted me a lot! It reminds me some great time in the past few decades. I drew a scene of the three significant sets of Windrunner's classic suits when they crossing the finish line on the Olympic arena. It should be a brilliant moment.
从1976年Windrunner首次出现在奥林匹克的赛场后，长期以来这款经典的风衣就跟世界最大型的运动会甚有渊源。其中包括了1980年设计的第一款奥林匹克Windrunner以及中国第一次举办奥运的2008年北京奥运的红黄经典配色。我很喜欢来自这个故事的色彩，让我能回忆起很多过去数十年美好的场景。我画了其中颇具意义的3套Windrunner的经典套装在奥林匹克赛场上冲刺时候的场景。这是一个振奋人心的时刻。
Photo credit by NIKE
Photo credit by NIKE
Photo credit by NIKE
Thanks for watching.
www.inkee-wang.com
IG:wanginkee