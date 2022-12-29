Inkee Wang's profile
Illos 2022
Inkee Wang
Behance.net
adobe illustrator Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION vector
adobe illustrator Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION vector

<3 grls> developed from a sketch I did for Nike, so they all wearing the Nike shoes, this draft did not chose by the client, but I quite like it, so I finished it as a self-practicing illustration.
adobe illustrator Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION vector
<we chat>
adobe illustrator Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION vector
<Staring> editorial illustration for <Kinfolk>China
adobe illustrator Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION vector
<In the garden>
adobe illustrator Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION vector
Commissioned comic <one day with my cat>,client:Pidan
adobe illustrator Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION vector
editorial illustration series for <Esquire Fine>China
adobe illustrator Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION vector
editorial illustration series for <Esquire Fine>China
adobe illustrator Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION vector
 <July, I did not swim>
adobe illustrator Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION vector
 <A sad Monday>
adobe illustrator Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION vector
<I am Fine>

See you in 2023.
www.inkee-wang.com
ig:wanginkee / Weibo:InkeeWang
adobe illustrator Character design digital illustration ILLUSTRATION vector
Illos 2022
17
165
8
Published:

Owner

Inkee Wang's profile
Inkee Wang
Shanghai, China

Illos 2022

17
165
8
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields