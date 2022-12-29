Illos 2022

<3 grls> developed from a sketch I did for Nike, so they all wearing the Nike shoes, this draft did not chose by the client, but I quite like it, so I finished it as a self-practicing illustration.
<we chat>
<Staring> editorial illustration for <Kinfolk>China
<In the garden>
Commissioned comic <one day with my cat>,client:Pidan
editorial illustration series for <Esquire Fine>China
editorial illustration series for <Esquire Fine>China
<July, I did not swim>
<A sad Monday>
<I am Fine>
See you in 2023.
