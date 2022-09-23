Geneva Camerata - key visuals

This time something different. I was asked to create dreamscape illustrations for the new season key visuals of Geneva Camerata. It was definitely a different experience and It challenged me in a good way. Thanks to Yannick Pian from Humans and Co for the great Art Direction!
-
The Geneva Camerata (GECA), is an orchestra composed of forty international musicians of the young generation. Based in Geneva, it performs music of all periods and styles, from early baroque music to contemporary music, as well as jazz, rock, world music, electronic music, in addition to creating a variety of multidisciplinary projects involving dance, theatre, and visual arts.
I hope you enjoyed it!