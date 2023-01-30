Illustrations for THE EMBASSIES

Illustration series I worked on over the past few years for THE EMBASSIES, which is a global serviced living concept for lifestyle driven grown-ups, and radically changes the narrative on ageing presenting a new way to grow old. The concept includes an international network of individually curated communities in the world’s greatest cities providing all amenities and services for its members, residents and guests.
It was a pleasure to work together with THE EMBASSIES team from the beginning of their journey, also to work together with the great design studios, LAMOTO DESIGN STUDIO, HELLO MONDAY, Robert Winter and my dear friend and Motion Designer/Illustrator GIZEM GÜVENDAG, who animated a set of illustrations for the project. I hope you enjoy seeing the outcome of this project as much as I enjoyed working on it.