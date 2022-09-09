Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Vively — Visual Identity
Ville Oké
Behance.net
app design brand guidelines brand identity branding graphic design Health Logotype typography visual identity

Vively is an Australian tech company with a holistic perspective on health, meaning they focus on three different areas; mind body and spirit. The holistic perspective, represented by the circle, became the foundation for the visual identity.

The symbol is a stylized letter V that stands for strength, empathy and wellbeing. The shape can also be interpreted as a bicep or a person with raised arms. The visual element is inspired by the symbol, but to add a more organic feeling, the circles are not perfectly geometrical. Instead they have a slightly hand drawn feeling, giving a sense of human touch to the identity.

See more at vively.com.au

app design brand guidelines brand identity branding graphic design Health Logotype typography visual identity
app design brand guidelines brand identity branding graphic design Health Logotype typography visual identity
Image may contain: outdoor, human face and person
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
app design brand guidelines brand identity branding graphic design Health Logotype typography visual identity
app design brand guidelines brand identity branding graphic design Health Logotype typography visual identity
app design brand guidelines brand identity branding graphic design Health Logotype typography visual identity
app design brand guidelines brand identity branding graphic design Health Logotype typography visual identity
app design brand guidelines brand identity branding graphic design Health Logotype typography visual identity
app design brand guidelines brand identity branding graphic design Health Logotype typography visual identity
app design brand guidelines brand identity branding graphic design Health Logotype typography visual identity
app design brand guidelines brand identity branding graphic design Health Logotype typography visual identity
app design brand guidelines brand identity branding graphic design Health Logotype typography visual identity
app design brand guidelines brand identity branding graphic design Health Logotype typography visual identity
Vively — Visual Identity
122
561
14
Published:
    See More Comments

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Ville Oké
    Stockholm, Sweden

    Vively — Visual Identity

    122
    561
    14
    Published:

    Creative Fields