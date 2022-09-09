Vively — Visual Identity





Vively is an Australian tech company with a holistic perspective on health, meaning they focus on three different areas; mind body and spirit. The holistic perspective, represented by the circle, became the foundation for the visual identity.









See more at The symbol is a stylized letter V that stands for strength, empathy and wellbeing. The shape can also be interpreted as a bicep or a person with raised arms. The visual element is inspired by the symbol, but to add a more organic feeling, the circles are not perfectly geometrical. Instead they have a slightly hand drawn feeling, giving a sense of human touch to the identity.See more at vively.com.au



