The Swedish Teachers Union (Sveriges Lärare)

Sveriges Lärare — The Swedish Teachers Union — is the result of a merger between two of Swedens biggest unions. Having two very different cultures, the challenge became striking the right balance between a sense of academic gravitas and an expression of warmth and lightheartedness.





The symbol of the raised hand became the unifying element of the identity, representing the curiosity of learning as well the democratic vote of every individual member of the organisation. Hidden in the hand is also the letters S & L. The hands in the design system can take on different expressions and meaning depending on the context.