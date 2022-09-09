Blog
SURF & TURF
• TRÜF •
SURF & TURF: an ongoing illustration project where we explore our minimalistic interpretation of animals from land, sea and air (and from our twisted minds.)

Head over to messymod to purchase a selection of signed, fine art prints.

*** All images are ©TRÜF and may not be duplicated, manipulated or tattooed without express written permission or
purchase of usage rights. Please respect the humans behind the art. 
Abstract Art artwork birds design Digital Art fish ILLUSTRATION messymod minimalist vector
