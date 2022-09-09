SURF & TURF: an ongoing illustration project where we explore our minimalistic interpretation of animals from land, sea and air (and from our twisted minds.)
Head over to messymod to purchase a selection of signed, fine art prints.
*** All images are ©TRÜF and may not be duplicated, manipulated or tattooed without express written permission or
purchase of usage rights. Please respect the humans behind the art.
*** All images are ©TRÜF and may not be duplicated, manipulated or tattooed without express written permission or
purchase of usage rights. Please respect the humans behind the art.