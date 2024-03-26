MODWOOD FONT









MODWOOD DISPLAY FONT





Modwood is an eclectic display font with many personalities. It’s designed to be a mix between modern, wood, geometric, organic and just plain old fun. It can be playful, serious, rebellious, tribal, artsy-fartsy or just weird depending on how you work it.





There are several glyphs, alternatives and an easter egg or two. Be sure to check your glyphs palette in order to use them!





FILE FORMAT: .otf format only and does not have a web version.



LEGAL TL;DR - you can use Modwood for a ton of design applications but NOT logos or merchandise (and a few other things).









