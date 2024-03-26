• TRÜF •'s profile

MODWOOD FONT

• TRÜF •
Behance.net


MODWOOD DISPLAY FONT

Modwood is an eclectic display font with many personalities. It’s designed to be a mix between modern, wood, geometric, organic and just plain old fun. It can be playful, serious, rebellious, tribal, artsy-fartsy or just weird depending on how you work it.

There are several glyphs, alternatives and an easter egg or two. Be sure to check your glyphs palette in order to use them!

FILE FORMAT: .otf format only and does not have a web version.
LEGAL TL;DR - you can use Modwood for a ton of design applications but NOT logos or merchandise (and a few other things).



font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
font typography Typeface display font type design lettering type design visual identity Brand Design
MODWOOD FONT
Published:
• TRÜF •'s profile

Owner

• TRÜF •'s profile
Santa Monica, CA, USA

MODWOOD FONT

Modwood is an eclectic display font with many personalities. It’s designed to be a mix between modern, wood, geometric, organic and just plain ol Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields