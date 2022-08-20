Blog
This is Random #2 - Personal project
Sebastian Cestaro
Behance.net
This is Random #2. 
Personal work from 2022.
Nothing like pinning a book in your mind.
Two hands and a lot of people. That's the first impression, but for some time now I've been thinking about how to show something as complex and abstract as thoughts and ideas. I love everything related to the mind and I thought it would be nice to show it through hands and people. The hands simulating the functioning of the head when processing an idea and giving it shape in time and the people as a synonym of thoughts, ideas or words floating around and I have no idea how to get them out.
Comfortable.
Remote work.
There´s no place like home.
Overthinking.
Ego.
Judging.
Thank you! IG for more: 
