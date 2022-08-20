This is Random #2 - Personal project

Two hands and a lot of people. That's the first impression, but for some time now I've been thinking about how to show something as complex and abstract as thoughts and ideas. I love everything related to the mind and I thought it would be nice to show it through hands and people. The hands simulating the functioning of the head when processing an idea and giving it shape in time and the people as a synonym of thoughts, ideas or words floating around and I have no idea how to get them out.

