Self Magazine - Back Pain

Illustrator ILLUSTRATION digitalart editorial pain art Drawing concept art Character design selfmagazine
I was asked by Self Magazine to work on a new series of stories centered around back pain.
Art direction by Amanda Bailey.
10-15 Tiny Routine Tweaks That Can Help Ease Up Persistent Back Pain
How To Tell If Your Lower Back Pain Is Really A Joint Problem
How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep When Your Back Hurts 
Lower Back Stretches Inspired by Yoga for Back Pain
How to Care for Your Mental Health When You Live With Chronic Back Pain
How to Fly On a Plane Without Wrecking Your Back
Seemingly Harmless Habits That Can Really Hurt Your Back
8 Types of Arthritis That Can Cause Back Pain
Ways Car Rides a Little Easier With Back Pain
5 Things That Help Chronic Back Pain, and 3 That Really Don’t, According to Science
3 Things You Need to Know If You Take NSAIDs for Chronic Back Pain
Thank you
