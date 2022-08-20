PORTRAITS OF AO DAI (PART X)

Project: Portraits of "Ao Dai"





"365 Days With AO DAI"





( Part X )



"Hello all,

One day I was asked by many foreign friends about Ao Dai, but unfortunately I haven't taken many pictures of Ao Dai. Ao Dai is a special traditional costume of my country- Viet Nam. So I decided to start a project to shoot on traditional Ao Dai based on unique traditional and modern values.

In the past few decades, many designers have innovated ao dai. Among them, there were many designs that became a disaster and destroyed the images of Ao Dai in my eyes. At the same time it has fallen into cultural appropriation.

For me, Ao Dai is both an adjective and a noun. Ao Dai just evokes , rustic, simple, seductive Vietnamese women and contains many memories.



Vietnamese Ao Dai is not only a kind of national costume but also contains a rich history, cultural traditions, aesthetic conceptions, national consciousness and spirit of the Vietnamese people.



Through many changes of society and times, the Ao Dai has always been a beautiful symbol of the national culture, the pride of Vietnamese people.



The soft, gentle and discreet beauty of the Vietnamese Ao Dai is shown by its high neck, soft round shoulders and two graceful sleeves.

Thanks for your watching!" Chiron Duong











M.U.A| KHIẾT AN

MODEL| HỒ KIỀU ANH, NGÂN BÙI, TRINH PHAN, DIAMOND TRAN. vvv ART- PHOTOGRAPHS | CHIRON DUONG M.U.A| KHIẾT ANMODEL| HỒ KIỀU ANH, NGÂN BÙI, TRINH PHAN, DIAMOND TRAN. vvv





Follow Project: Portraits of " Ao Dai" 365 Days with Ao Dai