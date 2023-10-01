PORTRAITS OF "ÁO DÀI" - HOPE FOR PEACE & LOVE PHOTOBOOK





It is rightly said that Áo Dài is the national dress of Vietnam. Áo Dài contains a long history, traditional culture, and Vietnamese aesthetics, so it is the proud identifying element of Vietnam before the world. However, Áo Dài also suffers from cultural appropriation as some foreign designers wrongly claim the design as their own. In the past few decades, with the development of the Vietnamese fashion industry, many Vietnamese designers have attempted to revamp Áo Dài, only to create some sort of fashion disaster. Áo Dài walks in its history of transforming to be in sync with each particular era, ensuring its applicability and maintaining what is essential: its softness, its grace, its elegance, all of which radiates the delicate bearing of its owner. Therefore, these essentialities should be the framework for any creative touch on Áo Dài, the respectable symbol of Vietnam.





Publishing this photobook is a milestone that marks Chiron Duong's 365-day journey accompanying the Áo Dài and the people around him. The book will be a touchpoint so that Áo Dài and Vietnamese popular culture through Chiron Duong's perspective can come closer to the everyone around the world.





Chiron Duong (Dat Duong 1996) graduated from Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture and is a fashion and fine-art photographer in Vietnam. His biggest inspiration is the culture of Vietnam and Asian cultures in general. “I’ve explored (these cultures) and learned a lot from my research: The Asian color palettes are not only extremely vivid and uplifting, but they are also liberating, delightful, and they have so many stories to tell.”





“I strive to convey the mysterious sentiments of Asian life with its folklore and traditional beliefs. My instrument is photography: I strive to offer my audience pictures whose colors, materials, emotions, and technique manifest the interference of Eastern, especially Vietnamese, and Western culture .” - Artist Chiron Duong.