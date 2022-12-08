CONTACTO / CONTACT
Lápiz sobre papel / Pencil on paper
40 x 30 cm
2020
Las películas de ciencia ficción han llenado nuestro imaginario desde hace décadas ilustrando viajes espaciales, nuevos mundos y criaturas que entran en contacto la raza humana.
¿pero cómo son realmente los extraterrestres?, ¿podremos reconocerlos siquiera una vez decidan entrar en contacto?
Esta serie de dibujos extrae seres existentes en antiguas películas donde aún imaginábamos el futuro como una utopía extravagante, donde seres que habitan más allá de nuestra imaginación hablan nuestro idioma. Hoy estamos a puertas de una nueva era espacial, donde viajar a marte como destino turístico podría ser posible en pocos años. Esta serie invita a soñar de nuevo con la idea de explorar el universo y soñar crear aquellas historias que en décadas pasadas no eran más que aventuras vistas en el cine o la televisión.
***
Science fiction movies have filled our imagination for decades illustrating space travels, new worlds and creatures that come into contact with the human race.
But what are aliens really like?
Will we be able to recognize them even once they decide to make contact?
This series of drawings extracts existing beings in old movies when we still imagined the future as an extravagant utopia, where beings that live beyond our imagination speak our language.Today we are at the dawn of a new space age.Traveling to Mars as a tourist destination could be possible in a few years. This series invites you to dream again with the idea of exploring the universe and dreaming of creating those stories that in past decades were nothing more than adventures seen in the movies or on television.