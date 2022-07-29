Log In
Little Moments
Kenzo Hamazaki
Little Moments
This is a personal illustration series dedicated to small moments of joy
Contact me: hello.kzhz@gmail.com
Little Moments
July 28th 2022
Kenzo Hamazaki
Kenzo Hamazaki
São Paulo, Brazil
Little Moments
Creative Fields
Illustration
Graphic Design
art
beer
Brazil
DANCE
Food
ILLUSTRATION
joy
music
ramen
wine
© All Rights Reserved
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
