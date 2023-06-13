Kenzo Hamazaki's profile
Move forward, Play hard, Triumph
Kenzo Hamazaki
Move forward, play hard, triumph

This is a fictional campaign that I created just to explore and have fun with sports scenes. I wasn't a sporty person, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, my interests changed. I started exercising and participating in sports, and I discovered that it's enjoyable.
I found myself particularly drawn to running—it's one of the best moments of my day. It's just me, the road, and the wind. Reflecting on this personal feeling, I began to consider how other people, especially athletes, feel when they are playing.
During my research, a common theme emerged: athletes experience a surge of energy and a state of "flow" when they are engaged in their sport. With this in mind, I attempted to capture this energy and flow in all of my illustrations.
I had a lot of fun creating these illustrations and experimenting with mockups. I hope you enjoy them and perhaps find some inspiration to exercise.

Contact me: hello.kzhz@gmail.com | Insta: @kz.hz
