Slanted Special Issue Bavaria

Until the 1950s, many still considered Bavaria to be an agricultural state—an image that even then stood for only one side of the Free State. In 1972, the Olympic Games in Munich presented the world with a civilian Federal Republic that had shed the dull gray of the post-war years and was openly looking to the future. The Weltstadt mit Herz (World City with Heart) was proclaimed. Though “The games must go on.”—Avery Brundage, then president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), declared at the funeral service for the eleven members of the Israeli team killed the day before …