Slanted Special Issue Bavaria

With the help of bayern design , we tracked down designers, artists, photographers, illustrators, and crafters—all people who love their region (almost a third of the Bavarian population prefers to spend their vacations in their own state) and are passionate about what they do. Clearly, Bavaria is rich. Rich in creativity, diversity, and intelligence. Our research uncovered so many findings that this issue could easily have been many times more extensive. It’s a typically Bavarian dilemma we have to face: Immer etwas zu viel des Guten! (There’s always more good stuff than you can enjoy). And we think that’s really good! Because life is really good here. Servus!