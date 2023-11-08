Slanted Magazine #42—Books

In this edition, Slanted Publishers delves deeper into books that are pushing boundaries, moving beyond traditional norms, and rediscovering their essence. The belief is that genuine reading encompasses more than mere skimming; it involves understanding, grasping, and engaging in creative thinking. The value placed on the tactile experience of holding a book, flipping through its pages, setting it aside, and seamlessly resuming the reading is immense. It’s an experience cherished by many, one that defines the true essence of books.