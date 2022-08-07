Hobby Box of Writing Tools - illustrations

"Hobby Box of Writing Tools" magazine illustrations.
I have written and illustrated a series of articles about my relationship with drawing and writing tools for a Japanese magazine called 「趣味の文具箱」(Hobby Box of Writing Tools, published quarterly by エイ出版社)
Featured in volumes:
56 (December 2020),
57 (March 2021),
58 (July 2021),
59 (September 2021).
Here are several of the illustrations painted especially for these articles - mostly pen and watercolors comic-like panels but some other pieces too.
This is how the illustrations looked featured in the articles:
All contents copyrighted by エイ出版社 and Mateusz Urbanowicz