user's avatar
Hobby Box of Writing Tools - illustrations
Mateusz Urbanowicz
art editorial illustrations japan magazine tools
"Hobby Box of Writing Tools" magazine illustrations.
I have written and illustrated a series of articles about my relationship with drawing and writing tools for a Japanese magazine called 「趣味の文具箱」(Hobby Box of Writing Tools, published quarterly by エイ出版社)

Featured in volumes: 
56 (December 2020), 
57 (March 2021), 
58 (July 2021), 
59 (September 2021).

Here are several of the illustrations painted especially for these articles - mostly pen and watercolors comic-like panels but some other pieces too.
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: sketch and indoor
Image may contain: sky, sketch and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and illustration
This is how the illustrations looked featured in the articles:
Image may contain: drawing, map and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, illustration and sketch
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and illustration
All contents copyrighted by エイ出版社 and Mateusz Urbanowicz
