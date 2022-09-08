Blocks of Flats

As with a lot of my series work, I painted the first piece more as a test of my abilities to render things like this with only watercolors. This was quite a challenge - with the cloudy, stormy sky and the apartment block's wall lit up with the last light of the day.



I liked this format and atmosphere enough that for some time, I kept looking for exciting buildings (and times of day) that would fit this pattern – and a small series of paintings was born. I think I'm done making it for now, but who knows – I might still find a new, perfect-to-feature block and add it to the lineup.

