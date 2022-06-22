Client Works 20-21

Green Mountain Energy

Green Mountain Energy wanted to celebrate ’round the calendar energy savings with this series of spots for their Texas market (hence no snowflakes in the Winter spot!). The illustrious Peter Tarka lead the way with design to set the tone for this campaign using his signature pastel 3D style.







Client: Green Mountain Energy

Directed by: 160over90

Creative Direction: Alex Ho

Art Direction: Natalie Fiacco, Peter Tarka

3D and Design: Mateusz Krol & Peter Tarka

Copywriting: Brad Mettey

Production: Anderson Bradshaw, Taylor Price, Andrew Nigrelli, Jackie Nelms, My Linh Truong, H+ Creative

Character: Rigging Sooa Chung

Animation: Joe Dunlap







