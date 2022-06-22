Client Works 20-21

Blog
A selection of commercial projects we did between 2020 and 2021.
More to come in the upcoming weeks.

dribbble.com/tarka
petertarka.com


All Nippon Airways
Global Campaign and Social Media, 2020

As ANA's global social media AOR we've built a social media presence for ANA like no other airline. Typical carriers' feeds are about as inspiring as an in-flight magazine. @allnipponairways_official commissions/creates content inspired by traditional and modern Japanese art & culture to appeal to Japan-stans vs. conventional tourists.

Agency: Vice/ Virtue
Client: All Nippon Airways
CD: Tim Harrington
AD: Peter Tarka
3D: Mateusz Krol & Peter Tarka
Production: Talia Nutting


Electronic Arts (EA)
Digital, 2020

EA wanted to explore different possibilities while rebranding. We did icons, animations and characters to test styles and routes. The project was unused in the final stage.

Client: Electronic Arts
Creative Direction: Kurt Jeske
Art Direction:  Peter Tarka
3D and Design: Mateusz Krol & Peter Tarka
Production: H+ Creative


Green Mountain Energy
TV and Digital, 2020-2021

Green Mountain Energy wanted to celebrate ’round the calendar energy savings with this series of spots for their Texas market (hence no snowflakes in the Winter spot!). The illustrious Peter Tarka lead the way with design to set the tone for this campaign using his signature pastel 3D style.


Client: Green Mountain Energy
Directed by: 160over90
Creative Direction: Alex Ho
Art Direction: Natalie Fiacco, Peter Tarka
3D and Design: Mateusz Krol & Peter Tarka
Copywriting: Brad Mettey
Production: Anderson Bradshaw, Taylor Price, Andrew Nigrelli, Jackie Nelms, My Linh Truong, H+ Creative
Character: Rigging Sooa Chung
Animation: Joe Dunlap


Thanks for watching!

Project inquiries: p.tarka@me.com

    Creative Fields