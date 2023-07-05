McKinsey — The future of mobility
Mobility is one of the hottest sectors, with start-ups and traditional OEMs constantly developing new technologies and transportation options. The influx of innovative solutions has yet to solve the problem of congested roads, however, and almost every country is feeling the effects. Drivers in Munich waste an average of 87 hours in traffic every year; in Los Angeles, wasted time in traffic hit 119 hours before the pandemic, when roads were more crowded.
Mobility evolves
Mobility is entering a new age of innovation. We examined regional trends across the world to explore the complex changes that could transform the sector by 2035.
The result of all these changes? A mobility ecosystem that is more intelligent, seamless, and environmentally friendly.
The future landscape
Options for traveling from point A to point B often depend on local forces—consumer preferences, available infrastructure, and government regulations.
Just a short walk through downtown Beijing can quickly show that mobility patterns differ from those in Mumbai or Berlin. Even within a country, big differences may exist. The efficient public-transit system in one urban population may be an anomaly in a rural area just a few hours away.
Global implications
Mobility is on the verge of a major transformation, but those shifts may occur slowly over the next few years. One major outcome: fewer private-car sales.
Public transportation, e-scooters, e-bikes, and minimobility—very small three- or four-wheeled cars—could become preferred transport modes, rather than a last resort for people who cannot afford cars. And apps that link different forms of transportation, such as roboshuttles and urban air mobility, could make intermodal journeys more common, since passengers will no longer have to scramble to put a trip together.
July 2023