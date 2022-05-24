Blog
The Tragedy of Macbeth A24 x AppleTV - Campaign
“Fair is soul, and foul is fair.” 

We accepted another challenge from A24 & AppleTV+,
crafting the campaign for Joel Coen’s latest 
Masterpiece, the Tragedy of Macbeth. 

The campaign was focused on driving audience 
watch and engagement, increasing followers across social
platforms, and positioning the show for future awards.


​​​​​​​PRODUCED
CREDITS ↓
CD: Hleb Marholin
Art Director: Clément Brichon
Video editor: Matt Lewis
Creative Strategist: Matt Grippi,
Account Manager: Angelica Maleski, Jamiera Bright

CLIENTS ↓
A24, AppleTV+, Los Angeles






