The Tragedy of Macbeth A24 x AppleTV - Campaign

“Fair is soul, and foul is fair.”
We accepted another challenge from A24 & AppleTV+,
crafting the campaign for Joel Coen’s latest
Masterpiece, the Tragedy of Macbeth.
The campaign was focused on driving audience
watch and engagement, increasing followers across social
platforms, and positioning the show for future awards.
PRODUCED
by WATSON.LA
CREDITS ↓
CD: Hleb Marholin
Art Director: Clément Brichon
Video editor: Matt Lewis
Creative Strategist: Matt Grippi,
Creative Strategist: Matt Grippi,
Account Manager: Angelica Maleski, Jamiera Bright
CLIENTS ↓
A24, AppleTV+, Los Angeles