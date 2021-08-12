









For the The Alienist: Angel of Darkness campaign,

we sought to develop a creative POV that both elevated the show from its season one incarnation and yet still felt relatable and familiar to audiences. We tapped into 1890s period design sensibilities and paired them with contemporary storytelling around the relationship drama and character development within the story. The campaign was focused on driving audience watch and engagement, increasing followers across social platforms, and positioning the show for FYC.