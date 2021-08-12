Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
The Alienist - Angel of Darkness
Multiple Owners
For the The Alienist: Angel of Darkness campaign, 
we sought to develop a creative POV that both elevated the show from its season one incarnation and yet still felt relatable and familiar to audiences. We tapped into 1890s period design sensibilities and paired them with contemporary storytelling around the relationship drama and character development within the story. The campaign was focused on driving audience watch and engagement, increasing followers across social platforms, and positioning the show for FYC.




I. ARCHIVAL RESEARCH
II. SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN
    
    
   
     
     
IV. MICRO SITE
V. BILLBOARD AD ON TIME SQUARE




PRODUCED
CREDITS ↓
Creative Director, Interactive, Print: Hleb Marholin
Art Director: Clément Brichon
Motion designers: Clément Brichon & William Kesling
Video Editor: William Kesling
Director of Strategy and Social: Emma White & Jacklin Maisyan
Creative Strategist: Sway Benns, Steven Le
Illustrator: Maria Menshikova
Account Manager: Angelica Maleski, Elina Sundqvist
Social Coordinator: Christine Le 

CLIENTS ↓
TNT Drama, Warner Media, Los Angeles

