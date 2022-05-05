The Robot Next Door / Moving pictures Part 2

The Robot Next Door.



Artistic project.

We live in a world of appearances. In the real life and the digital world. We play roles, characters. But appearances are often false or deceptive.



To enrich the project, I experiment with things.

For me, animated images seem to be a good way of emphasizing the mechanical side of my human-looking characters.

I didn't want to use video editing tools like After Effects so I do everything with Photoshop. It is a technical constraint that becomes a challenge!





