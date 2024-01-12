Niko Photographisme's profile

The Robot Next Door / Moving pictures Part 4

The Robot Next Door.

Artistic project.
We live in a world of appearances. In the real life and the digital world. We play roles, characters. But appearances are often false or deceptive.

To enrich the project, I experiment with things.
For me, animated images seem to be a good way of emphasizing the mechanical side of my human-looking characters.
I didn't want to use video editing tools like After Effects so I do everything with Photoshop. It is a technical constraint that becomes a challenge!

Follow the project on Instagram

Overthinking
Electric Surge
Focused
Recycling
Egoportrait
Testing
