Maxon Cinema 4D
Sculptures - An Exploration
Andrew Footit
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/30/2022
Sculptures |
NFT's
These sculptures are some of my first pieces created for an NFT series on SuperRare. Only available on secondary market now.
Sculptures - An Exploration
95
469
6
Published:
March 29th 2022
Andrew Footit
Owner
Andrew Footit
London, United Kingdom
Sculptures - An Exploration
95
469
6
Published:
March 29th 2022
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Creative Fields
Illustration
Graphic Design
3D
abstract
Digital Art
ILLUSTRATION
minimal
modern
pattern
Render
texture
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
