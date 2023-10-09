Music Midtown - Festival Branding

Music Midtown Festival | Logo & Brand Assets
I was recently commissioned to create the logo and brand assets for the Music Midtown Festival. Held in Atlanta this festival host A list artists with the likes of Billie Eilish, Pink, Guns n Roses, Flume and The 1975 performing for the 2023 festival. I was asked to create the logo, various illustrations for use on all festival branding as well as social media assets such as post frames and story frames.
Some assets included had to be well know Atlanta landmarks and buildings as well as the iconic peach and state flower. It was really fun seeing the brand come to life with all the assets. All stakeholders and event organisers were super impressed with the new and elevated look for the festival going forward.
Logo - Primary & Secondary
Illustration Assets
Social Media Posts by Music Midtown Design Team.