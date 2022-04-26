Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
MANIFIESTO™ · Branding
La Libertad [TNC]
Behance.net
branging ceramic ceramica craft industrial design Logo Design manufacturing Pottery product design typography
MANIFIESTO BCN · Y/2021
Combining tradition and vanguard.
Design and craftsmanship. Enhancing art.
Making visible the manual work of great artisans around Spain.
This project consisted of developing the branding for Manifiesto, a brand that worships decorative objects and the nobility of manual work. 

Just like the brand's central idea, as a studio, we decided to create an identity that combines opposite worlds, or at least distant ones. On one side, everything that relates to a mechanical, exact, linear aspect. On the other side, we deal with organic, hand-crafted, and inexact elements.

This brand is a "pause" in a hyper-industrialised world.
It emphasizes the revaluation of craftsmanship, respect for the handmade and the importance of personal creation. And seeks to combine this with the demands of today's world. 
LA LIBERTAD (TNC)

branging ceramic ceramica craft industrial design Logo Design manufacturing Pottery product design typography
branging ceramic ceramica craft industrial design Logo Design manufacturing Pottery product design typography
branging ceramic ceramica craft industrial design Logo Design manufacturing Pottery product design typography
branging ceramic ceramica craft industrial design Logo Design manufacturing Pottery product design typography
branging ceramic ceramica craft industrial design Logo Design manufacturing Pottery product design typography
branging ceramic ceramica craft industrial design Logo Design manufacturing Pottery product design typography
branging ceramic ceramica craft industrial design Logo Design manufacturing Pottery product design typography
branging ceramic ceramica craft industrial design Logo Design manufacturing Pottery product design typography
branging ceramic ceramica craft industrial design Logo Design manufacturing Pottery product design typography
branging ceramic ceramica craft industrial design Logo Design manufacturing Pottery product design typography
branging ceramic ceramica craft industrial design Logo Design manufacturing Pottery product design typography
MANIFIESTO™ · Branding
1.1k
8k
37
Published:
user's avatar
La Libertad [TNC]

    Owner

    user's avatar
    La Libertad [TNC]
    Córdoba, Argentina

    MANIFIESTO™ · Branding

    MANIFIESTO BCN es una pausa en un mundo híper industrializado. La revalorización del oficio, de lo hecho a mano y de la creación personal. . Est Read More
    1.1k
    8k
    37
    Published:

    Creative Fields