MANIFIESTO™ · Branding

Combining tradition and vanguard.

Design and craftsmanship. Enhancing art.

Making visible the manual work of great artisans around Spain.

This project consisted of developing the branding for Manifiesto, a brand that worships decorative objects and the nobility of manual work.





Just like the brand's central idea, as a studio, we decided to create an identity that combines opposite worlds, or at least distant ones. On one side, everything that relates to a mechanical, exact, linear aspect. On the other side, we deal with organic, hand-crafted, and inexact elements.





This brand is a "pause" in a hyper-industrialised world.