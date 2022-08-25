Blog
KNITTED CITY™
Multiple Owners
KNITTED CITY© · TALENT HUNTERS · Y/2022


Knitted City is an international CG Studio that offers CG stills, animation, interactive experiences & art direction services.

This project consisted of developing the branding for said studio.

The starting point for the brand's concept and aesthetics, was the idea of Knitted City as an open and great place to work.

It’s related to the brand’s name, which tells the story of a united community of people from all over the world. We tried to represent the idea of a great ecosystem of work that attracts talents worldwide.

The work included the visual identity, as well as its communication concept, copywriting, social media and website.


BACILE* & LA LIBERTAD (TNC)




BACILE* & La Libertad [TNC]    ·    Y/2022

KNITTED CITY™
    KNITTED CITY™

