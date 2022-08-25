KNITTED CITY© · TALENT HUNTERS · Y/2022

Knitted City is an international CG Studio that offers CG stills, animation, interactive experiences & art direction services.





This project consisted of developing the branding for said studio.





The starting point for the brand's concept and aesthetics, was the idea of Knitted City as an open and great place to work.





It’s related to the brand’s name, which tells the story of a united community of people from all over the world. We tried to represent the idea of a great ecosystem of work that attracts talents worldwide.



