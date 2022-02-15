Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Spencer Lowell
Sam Dallyn
business card custom type identity neon robots Technology typography Website
Spencer Lowell is an award-winning Los Angeles-based photographer whose work blurs the line between art and science. His assignments for many of the world’s leading magazines have taken him from a research ship in the Mediterranean to a desalination plant in Dubai to Norway’s Global Seed Vault to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant to Mark Zuckerberg’s office. 
We helped him with both design, development, and branding. What was unique was the custom stencil type we used throughout the site LD_SPENCER_LOWELL. The type choices and structured grid system all help reflect the scientific approach to Spencer’s photography. https://www.spencerlowell.com
