Taylor Peden and Jen Munk-vold Director / Photo Team based in NY. Graduates of Art Center College of Design. PEDEN + MUNK, the dynamic duo of Jen Munkvold and Taylor Peden. Together, they weave captivating visual narratives that transcend the ordinary. With a shared passion for storytelling and an eye for detail, they reveal the essence of individuals, forging genuine connections and transforming perception in profound ways.
LD_Peden+Munk is a custom typeface that was created to complement the new identity and website. The typeface is bold, and the letters are closely connected, reflecting the partnership between Taylor and Jen. We did not want the letters to be completely gridded in their format but to have some unique surprises in their rhythm.
Brand design and website by Lundqvist & Dallyn
Animation design Mark Colliass