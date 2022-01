January 2022

Background project for Oddfellows.tvClient: LunarCrushDirected by: OddfellowsCreative Direction: Claire Fraze, Chris Kelly, Colin Trenter | Executive Producer: Erica Kelly | Producer: Dennis Samatulski | Art Direction: Colin Bigelow, Loris AlessandraDesign: Colin Bigelow, Loris Alessandria, Caroline Choi, Lilidesbellons, Manddy Wyckens, Hugo MorenoAnimation: Romain Loubersanes, Pablo Lozano, Mathijs Luijten, Katherine Pryor, Scott Jonsson, David Borrull, Jakob Scott, Jasper Hilgers, Chris KellyMusic & Sound: DogboticVoiceover: Jason KappusHere you can see some style frames, made by me together with other artists like @colin.bigelow CD by the lovely @clairefraze Produced by my man @dennisdidthat