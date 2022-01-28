Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
January 2022
Lili des Bellons
Background project for Oddfellows.tv

Client: LunarCrush
Directed by: Oddfellows
Creative Direction: Claire Fraze, Chris Kelly, Colin Trenter | Executive Producer: Erica Kelly | Producer: Dennis Samatulski | Art Direction: Colin Bigelow, Loris Alessandra

Design: Colin Bigelow, Loris Alessandria, Caroline Choi, Lilidesbellons, Manddy Wyckens, Hugo Moreno

Animation: Romain Loubersanes, Pablo Lozano, Mathijs Luijten, Katherine Pryor, Scott Jonsson, David Borrull, Jakob Scott, Jasper Hilgers, Chris Kelly

Music & Sound: Dogbotic
Voiceover: Jason Kappus

Here you can see some style frames, made by me together with other artists like @colin.bigelow  @manddywyckens @hugopablomoreno

CD by the lovely @clairefraze
Produced by my man @dennisdidthat
Lili des Bellons

    Lili des Bellons
    Paris, France
