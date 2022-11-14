Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Lili des Bellons's profile
SavagexFenty Background
Lili des Bellons
Behance.net
animation art artwork background ILLUSTRATION Lilidesbellons motion graphics Rihanna SavageXFenty styleframes
animation art artwork background ILLUSTRATION Lilidesbellons motion graphics Rihanna SavageXFenty styleframes
animation art artwork background ILLUSTRATION Lilidesbellons motion graphics Rihanna SavageXFenty styleframes
animation art artwork background ILLUSTRATION Lilidesbellons motion graphics Rihanna SavageXFenty styleframes
animation art artwork background ILLUSTRATION Lilidesbellons motion graphics Rihanna SavageXFenty styleframes
animation art artwork background ILLUSTRATION Lilidesbellons motion graphics Rihanna SavageXFenty styleframes
animation art artwork background ILLUSTRATION Lilidesbellons motion graphics Rihanna SavageXFenty styleframes
animation art artwork background ILLUSTRATION Lilidesbellons motion graphics Rihanna SavageXFenty styleframes
Image may contain: sketch and drawing
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and map
animation art artwork background ILLUSTRATION Lilidesbellons motion graphics Rihanna SavageXFenty styleframes
animation art artwork background ILLUSTRATION Lilidesbellons motion graphics Rihanna SavageXFenty styleframes
animation art artwork background ILLUSTRATION Lilidesbellons motion graphics Rihanna SavageXFenty styleframes
animation art artwork background ILLUSTRATION Lilidesbellons motion graphics Rihanna SavageXFenty styleframes
animation art artwork background ILLUSTRATION Lilidesbellons motion graphics Rihanna SavageXFenty styleframes
My background work for this great project. Animated transitions for Rihanna and Oddfellowstv (SavagexFenty Volume 4), made with the creative vision of Badgalriri and willoperron, now viewable on primevideo.


SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW

Leadership :
nicoles.draws, fabianmolina, dennisdidthat, ericafellow, wesleytrents,
chruskelly, corey stafford

Design :
theyamadasan, lilibellons, aleximaurice, anaellesaba, justin_burks, nicoles.draws

Animation :
giovannibraggio , alexismaurice, caraya2d, sashakrechman, fabianmolina, nicoles.draws, JawedBoudaoud, dechelleflorian, maliboo, josepbernaus, valentinsval, jakob scott, eliayres1, derekdubler, valentinsval

Music & Sound :
dogbotic and lydiamariemusic

SavagexFenty Background
70
430
5
Published:
Lili des Bellons's profile
Lili des Bellons

Owner

Lili des Bellons's profile
Lili des Bellons
Paris, France

SavagexFenty Background

Background for this Animated transitions for Rihanna and @oddfellowstv (@SavagexFenty Volume 4), made with the creative vision of @Badgalriri and Read More

70
430
5
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields