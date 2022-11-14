SavagexFenty Background

My background work for this great project. Animated transitions for Rihanna and Oddfellowstv (SavagexFenty Volume 4), made with the creative vision of Badgalriri and willoperron, now viewable on primevideo.









SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW





Leadership :

nicoles.draws, fabianmolina, dennisdidthat, ericafellow, wesleytrents,

chruskelly, corey stafford





Design :

theyamadasan, lilibellons, aleximaurice, anaellesaba, justin_burks, nicoles.draws





Animation :

giovannibraggio , alexismaurice, caraya2d, sashakrechman, fabianmolina, nicoles.draws, JawedBoudaoud, dechelleflorian, maliboo, josepbernaus, valentinsval, jakob scott, eliayres1, derekdubler, valentinsval





Music & Sound :

dogbotic and lydiamariemusic



