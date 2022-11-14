SavagexFenty Background

My background work for this great project. Animated transitions for Rihanna and Oddfellowstv (SavagexFenty Volume 4), made with the creative vision of Badgalriri and willoperron, now viewable on primevideo.
Link : oddfellows.tv
SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW
Leadership :
nicoles.draws, fabianmolina, dennisdidthat, ericafellow, wesleytrents,
chruskelly, corey stafford
Design :
theyamadasan, lilibellons, aleximaurice, anaellesaba, justin_burks, nicoles.draws
Animation :
giovannibraggio , alexismaurice, caraya2d, sashakrechman, fabianmolina, nicoles.draws, JawedBoudaoud, dechelleflorian, maliboo, josepbernaus, valentinsval, jakob scott, eliayres1, derekdubler, valentinsval
Music & Sound :
dogbotic and lydiamariemusic
Thanks for watching !