ADIDAS Collective Power

with Abby Dahlkemper and Candace Parker





Adidas collaborated with the female athletes Candace Parker and Abby Dahlkemper to create an empowering collection, including two unique sneaker design.

For this campaign I was commissioned to draw three illustrations each, which focus on the athlete, the shoe and the mantra of the athlete. To link the illustrations of the respective athlete and the product I chose different color palettes and abstract elements, which result from the specific sport, characteristics and interests of the athlete. In Abby's case, black and white hexagons from a soccer fly around her person, as well as grass elements and the USWNT stars. The silver basketballs in Candace illustrations pay homage to her recent WNBA championship win. The gold tones, just like in the design of the shoes, represent her personal achievements.