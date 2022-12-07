Key Visual and Mural for Ying 'N Flo in Hong Kong

Langham Hospitality Group celebrates its 20th anniversary by launching Ying’nFlo, an upper midscale hospitality brand, with its sociable lifestyle approach accented with emerging music and art, geared at capturing the bold optimistic spirit of Millennials and GenZers across the globe. I was asked to create the key visual of the new brand, capturing a diverse, social, curious, young and dynamic environment within one big artwork, consisting of several individual artworks. The first Ying’nFlo concept launches in the colourful district of Wanchai, Hong Kong whit a 270 m2 large-scale mural outside and two trams running through the city.
My aim was to emphasise fun, cultural exchange and discovering and experiencing new things, both alone and in community. Besides discovering new places, food, style and activities play an important role for young travellers, as well as collecting and sharing their memories and experiences. As the concept of Ying N Flo also allows for pet accommodation, it was a pleasure to include our furry friends in my artwork.
During my work I was accompanied by a team consisting of video and photographers who captured my process and philosophy as a short image film for Ying N Flo. The video gives a glimpse into my everyday life as an artist and my motivations and inspirations behind the project.
Director: Delia Baum Project Management: The Different Folk DoP: Patrick Jaworek 1.AC: Luiz Koppelmann
Edit: Jan Lagowski Sound: Ethan Houser Color: Krischan Rudolph Animation: Ju Schnee Photo: Kwame Boama
My personal highlight of this project was the invitation to Hong Kong and the completion of the 30x9 meter mural in cooperation with the team from Current Projects on the outside facade of the building. The mural is an adaptation of the key visual including a QR code that links to the website. After two weeks of work, my mural now joins the numerous colourful facades of Hong Kong's city districts.
Ying N Flo was traditionally opened with a Chinese lion dance and an eye-dotting ceremony, which I was honoured to attend.
In the course of the opening, two trams and a tram stop were covered with the key visual, which from now on can be seen in the districts of Hong Kong.
