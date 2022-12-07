Key Visual and Mural for Ying 'N Flo in Hong Kong

Langham Hospitality Group celebrates its 20th anniversary by launching Ying’nFlo, an upper midscale hospitality brand, with its sociable lifestyle approach accented with emerging music and art, geared at capturing the bold optimistic spirit of Millennials and GenZers across the globe. I was asked to create the key visual of the new brand, capturing a diverse, social, curious, young and dynamic environment within one big artwork, consisting of several individual artworks. The first Ying’nFlo concept launches in the colourful district of Wanchai, Hong Kong whit a 270 m2 large-scale mural outside and two trams running through the city.



