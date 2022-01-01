Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Swans
Samantha Mash
animal art bird Digital Art ILLUSTRATION samantha mash swan swans
blush swan
amber swan
pearl swan
cerise swan
all of these swans were created as new tier imagery for my patreon. each on represents a different tier of pledge: blush swan is 1 usd, amber swan is 2 usd, pearl swan is 5 usd, and cerise swan is 10 usd. patreon is how i have kept afloat since quitting my teaching job in mid 2020, it is how i survived the freelance illustration slowdown of 2021. if you like my work and are so inclined to contribute for any length of time you can find out more about all the rewards (and there are a lot of them) over there
