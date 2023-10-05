Log In
Adobe, Inc.
Adobe, Inc.
Navigate to adobe.com
Photoshop
Wacom Intuos
Autumn 2023 Hand Series
Samantha Mash
Featured In
Behance.net
—
Nervous Vintage Pumpkin
Mushrooms
Ginkgo
Cedar Waxwing
Sad Vintage Pumpkin
Dagger
Warm Mug
Evil Eye
Garter Snake
Hydrangea
Happy Vintage Pumpkin
Monarchs
autumn is finally here
you can buy them
here
as mini mini prints and stickers if you like any, but hurry they are limited edition! a few will be for sale as larger prints
here
too
Samantha Mash
Owner
Samantha Mash
Portland, OR, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tools
Photoshop
Wacom Intuos
Creative Fields
Illustration
Digital Art
Drawing
art
ILLUSTRATION
hands
Fall
autumn
samantha mash
snake
pumpkin
monarch
Nature
© All Rights Reserved
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
