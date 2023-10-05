Samantha Mash's profile
Autumn 2023 Hand Series
Samantha Mash
art ILLUSTRATION hands Fall autumn samantha mash snake pumpkin monarch Nature
Nervous Vintage Pumpkin
Mushrooms
Ginkgo
Cedar Waxwing
Sad Vintage Pumpkin
Dagger
Warm Mug
Evil Eye
Garter Snake
Hydrangea
Happy Vintage Pumpkin
Monarchs
autumn is finally here

you can buy them here as mini mini prints and stickers if you like any, but hurry they are limited edition! a few will be for sale as larger prints here too
