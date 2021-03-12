Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Samsung Week
ARCADE STUDIO
Behance.net
SAMSUNG WEEK

Samsung Week is the celebration week leading up to Samsung’s birthday on November 1st. We worked directly with Samsung HQ in Korea, developing a family of characters for Samsung week. The characters had to show off their favourite of the latest products for 2021.

We also used the family of characters to create a 1 minute animation discussing the heritage of Samsungs products and the evolution into the modern age.

These were displayed on the amazing Piccadilly Lights billboard in Picadillly Circus London.

Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon, dog and clothing
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and sky
Image may contain: sky and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, furniture and table
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, clothing and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon and clothing
Image may contain: weapon
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: weapon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: weapon
Image may contain: cartoon
Samsung Week
165
711
9
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    ARCADE STUDIO Cape Town, South Africa

    Samsung Week

    165
    711
    9
    Published:

    Creative Fields