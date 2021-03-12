Samsung Week is the celebration week leading up to Samsung’s birthday on November 1st. We worked directly with Samsung HQ in Korea, developing a family of characters for Samsung week. The characters had to show off their favourite of the latest products for 2021.





We also used the family of characters to create a 1 minute animation discussing the heritage of Samsungs products and the evolution into the modern age.





These were displayed on the amazing Piccadilly Lights billboard in Picadillly Circus London.



