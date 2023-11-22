Samsung Week 2023

In 2023, Our Collaboration With The Awesome Team At Samsung Hq In Seoul, Korea, Continued To Flourish As We Embarked On The Creation Of Captivating Visuals For Samsung's Highly Anticipated Birthday Week.





This Year, Our Partnership With Samsung Took An Exciting Turn When We Suggested A New Idea: Creating An Animation To Be Displayed On The Prominent 3d Billboard At Piccadilly Crossing. It Was A Challenging Task, But Our Team Made It Happen.

The Full Project Included Social Animations, Digital Goods, 2d Dooh Animations, And 3d Dooh Animations.



