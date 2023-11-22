Samsung Week 2023

In 2023, Our Collaboration With The Awesome Team At Samsung Hq In Seoul, Korea, Continued To Flourish As We Embarked On The Creation Of Captivating Visuals For Samsung's Highly Anticipated Birthday Week.
This Year, Our Partnership With Samsung Took An Exciting Turn When We Suggested A New Idea: Creating An Animation To Be Displayed On The Prominent 3d Billboard At Piccadilly Crossing. It Was A Challenging Task, But Our Team Made It Happen.
The Full Project Included Social Animations, Digital Goods, 2d Dooh Animations, And 3d Dooh Animations.
The Full Project Included Social Animations, Digital Goods, 2d Dooh Animations, And 3d Dooh Animations.
We're Extremely Proud To See Our Work Featured In Well-Known Places Around The World. From The Vibrant Lights Of Piccadilly Circus In London, Where Our Animations Graced The 3d Billboard, To The Bustling Area Of Kings Cross In London, From The Iconic Times Square In New York To The Energetic 837 Hollywood Park In New York, Our Work Has Found A Special Place In These Famous Locations, Capturing The Attention Of People From All Over.
Behind The Scenes Development