Take a break to reconnect

Challenge
The entrepreneurs behind this new accommodation experience had a bold idea : to create homes in which customers could live in synergy with the flora and fauna. Through the large fenestrated walls that reflect the nature that surrounds it, people have the impression of spending their stay in the heart of the Charlevoix forest, while being in the comfort of a superb architect-designed house. As a result, they can take a break from their chaotic everyday life and reconnect with nature. When they approached us to create the mirror houses branding, we immediately saw a great creative potential behind this atypical concept.

Solution
The brand platform developed was thought out in complete union with the basic concept of the project. To do this, we worked with two key words to support our approach: Reflexion and Pause. That’s why we came up with a symbol (R) that merges these two axes. The acronym also represents the two rectangular houses in symmetry, separated by a wooded area in the centre. Since the architecture of the project had a lot of personality, the graphic line had to be very minimalist in order to leave as much space as possible for photographic content. We have created a unique font (Reflexion sans) which is integrated into the brand in all coherence with both architectural and design choices.

