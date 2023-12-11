Studio Miles's profileAntoine Laroche's profileElizabeth Beaudoin's profileDavid Tremblay's profile+2

MAISON FLEUVE

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
logo visual identity graphic design artist brand identity Photography Nature Travel Hospitality Kamouraska




THE ST. LAWRENCE RIVER AS A BACKYARD

Maison Fleuve is a small yellow house, along the St.Lawrence River at the edge of the picturesque village of St-André-de-Kamouraska, in Quebec. Creating a brand for this place of tranquility also meant capturing the welcoming spirit of this home, by giving it an elegant and artistic visual identity. Every detail relates to this riverside life where calm and tranquility are the masters.

Kamouraska is already recognized as a creative hub, the owners of Maison Fleuve wanted to make this place a mandatory stop where artists come to get inspired and begin their reflection. The developed brand embodies simplicity, whose minimalist logo reflects the fluidity of the river. Art blends naturally into the warm ambiance of the place, offering visitors an inspiring creative space.

PHOTOGRAPHY : @lorencecf + @studiomiles


logo visual identity graphic design artist brand identity Photography Nature Travel Hospitality Kamouraska
logo visual identity graphic design artist brand identity Photography Nature Travel Hospitality Kamouraska
logo visual identity graphic design artist brand identity Photography Nature Travel Hospitality Kamouraska
logo visual identity graphic design artist brand identity Photography Nature Travel Hospitality Kamouraska
logo visual identity graphic design artist brand identity Photography Nature Travel Hospitality Kamouraska
logo visual identity graphic design artist brand identity Photography Nature Travel Hospitality Kamouraska
logo visual identity graphic design artist brand identity Photography Nature Travel Hospitality Kamouraska
logo visual identity graphic design artist brand identity Photography Nature Travel Hospitality Kamouraska
logo visual identity graphic design artist brand identity Photography Nature Travel Hospitality Kamouraska
logo visual identity graphic design artist brand identity Photography Nature Travel Hospitality Kamouraska
logo visual identity graphic design artist brand identity Photography Nature Travel Hospitality Kamouraska
logo visual identity graphic design artist brand identity Photography Nature Travel Hospitality Kamouraska
MAISON FLEUVE
Published:
Studio Miles's profileAntoine Laroche's profileElizabeth Beaudoin's profileDavid Tremblay's profile+2
Multiple Owners

Owners

Studio Miles's profile
Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada
Antoine Laroche's profile
Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada
Elizabeth Beaudoin's profile
Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada
David Tremblay's profile
Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada

Project Made For

user's profile
Studio Miles

MAISON FLEUVE

Maison Fleuve is a small yellow house, along the river at the edge of the picturesque village of St-André-de-Kamouraska. Creating a brand for thi Read More

Published:

Creative Fields