















THE ST. LAWRENCE RIVER AS A BACKYARD





Maison Fleuve is a small yellow house, along the St.Lawrence River at the edge of the picturesque village of St-André-de-Kamouraska, in Quebec. Creating a brand for this place of tranquility also meant capturing the welcoming spirit of this home, by giving it an elegant and artistic visual identity. Every detail relates to this riverside life where calm and tranquility are the masters.





Kamouraska is already recognized as a creative hub, the owners of Maison Fleuve wanted to make this place a mandatory stop where artists come to get inspired and begin their reflection. The developed brand embodies simplicity, whose minimalist logo reflects the fluidity of the river. Art blends naturally into the warm ambiance of the place, offering visitors an inspiring creative space.





PHOTOGRAPHY : @lorencecf + @studiomiles





