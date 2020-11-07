Data-driven music festival campaign

— INTO THE GREAT WIDE OPEN
Into The Great Wide Open (ITGWO) is an annual three-day music festival that takes place in Vlieland, the Netherlands. ITGWO started in 2009 with the ambition to drive change in festival production by means of sustainability. The festival is recurrently sold-out since its second edition.
CLEVER°FRANKE was invited to collaborate with Studio Bas Koopmans to create a unique visual language for the 2019 edition of the festival. The design uses weather data as the main ingredient despite its uncontrollable nature. Both the design process and results were unknown and that's what made this visual language distinct.
— POSTER GENERATOR
We created a poster generator based on the weather data of Vlieland. This data determined the composition and elements on the poster, while maintaining an artistic feel that is in harmony with the festival itself.
Over time, the generator produced a variety of compositions, giving insights on the dramatic weather changes upon and surrounding the island.
The generator translates the data into visual elements. What time is it? How warm is it on Vlieland? What is the water level? All this information is used to generate a new variation on the image each time. This results in a collection of images, which always have a slightly different appearance.
→ Try out the Poster Generator Tool
— CAMPAIGN
— EVENT DESIGN
— Surrounding dressing
To create an immersive experience, the shapes of the identity are placed around the
island as stand alone installations in bigger sizes.
ITGWO 19’ campaign captures the rich ambience of the festival through an experimental visual language and enables people to connect with the weather on an aesthetic level.
Photos by Tom van Huisstede
→ Check out Full case on our website