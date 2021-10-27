StyleShare BX Design Renewal

StyleShare
Brand Experience Design Renewal
StyleShare is an SNS-based platform specializing in a fashion where users discover various fascinating products by sharing information, experience products more vividly, and make real-time inquiries. Plus X establishes its core value and design principles based on the existing identity of StyleShare, proposing the renewal of concept to express its identity at various brand touchpoints such as its logo, key visual, color, typeface, and images.
PlusX
Creative Driector | Myungsup Shin
BX Director | Tyodi Hyojin Lee
BX Team Leader | June Bohyun Kook
BX Designer | Yoonseong Lee, Sunghwan Im, Heejae Jang, Kwangmyung Lim
BX Strategist | Yurim Kim, Sunyong Kim
DX Director | Kihyun Kim
DX Developer | Subin Choi
StyleShare
CEO | Jayoung Yoon
Branding Director | Woosung Jun
CMO | Park Jihee
CPO | Ha Jisu
CDO | Min Kyungmu
Brand Marketer | Youngkwang Seo
Issue and Goal
The previous StyleShare was a community platform that specifically targeted female users in their teens and offered somewhat sporadic content, making it hard for general users to feel a unique identity or concept.
Thus, PlusX aimed to extract a design concept that targeted more general yet specific users. People with a “StyleShare Mind” do not hesitate to share and show their sentiment “being myself” and can communicate with other like-minded. Based on this new conceptual direction and consistent design concept, PlusX aimed to deliver the brand identity of StyleShare that can effectively communicate with various media.
StyleShare-ness
We have figured out functional features that StyleShare has delivered to define
its primary meaning that represents ‘StyleShare-ness’ and emotional features that
users obtain through StyleShare.
Based on the functional feature and emotional feature, its frame is drawn as well as
a core value is established based on those features that have been offered.
Brand Essence
StyleShare respects every single individual who has his or her style and is a brand
that pursues a culture of style embracing everyone. Users of StyleShare can get information about products from others and purchase them through the information, and sometimes even inspired by styles of other people. Communication, accordingly, plays a crucial role in this style communication brand. StyleShare is also a fashion-style-centered brand that forms the environment to promote UGC and makes them reused to communicate with users. The community has a meaning of both primary characteristics and identity that StyleShare has, but no other brand has. As it is not a mere style, StyleShare suggests a new standard of a community where we can communicate with shared interests and relate to each other.
Feel' SS Good
StyleShare is based on the brand slogan along with the intrinsic value of the brand essence. We wanted to strengthen communication with external customers.
Plus X promotes brand slogan development; The implications were derived through
the analysis of the internal/external environment of the 4C frame, and StyleShare's unique strategy to strengthen competitive advantage, deliver customer value, and comprehensive targeting. We decided that we needed the Newness image. StyleShare is a functional expression that emphasizes service attributes and is a convenience that consumers feel. Beyond word, the brand slogan in terms of emotional customer value provided by StyleShare Established. "Feel So Good" and StyleShare express the value of pleasant shopping. Using the initial 'SS', we deliver emotional customer value that can only be felt in StyleShare.
Plus X promotes brand slogan development; The implications were derived through
StyleShare Look
To broaden the brand image, which is currently confined to specific age groups,
We chose to set comprehensive targets of StyleShare focusing on tastes and minds. StyleShare Look, the principle of design expression, is established based on characters
of users who have reasons of StyleShare.
Style Spectrum
Users on StyleShare are not limited to a specific gender or age group and can freely share their unique personal styles. We at PlusX defined the brand's design theme as
"Style Spectrum" wherein "S-Sharers" (users of the StyleShare) with individual characters come together, communicate, and discover unique values. Like a spectrum whose light reflects a wide range of colors, the concept becomes a foundation to flexibly express many visual aspects of the brand, from design essence to application designs.
Logo system
The existing logo of StyleShare symbolizes a button, with the initials "SS" and macramé, which intuitively expressed the nature of services available on the fashion platform.
Following a newly defined brand concept, PlusX maintained the existing symbol's heritage but took it to another level by developing a new symbol containing more advanced values suitable for the mobile environment.
Brand color
The brand color of StyleShare is operated per circumstance, environment, and
media as follows. For delivering the brand image in general, the representative
Style Spectrum will be used. For emphasizing the services on StyleShare, black and white will be used as the main color, but for marking a specific field or price, StyleShare Green or StyleShare Red will be used so that customers can easily access information.
Key visual
The key visual of StyleShare and colors are created based on the images of fashion styles uploaded by the users. The tool extracts two main color codes from the images, which then turns into Style Spectrum, a gradated color that combines the two colors. The newly created Style Spectrum is flexibly applied to various contact points online, such as the UI screen, banners, posters, and more, which consistently delivers the look and feel of the brand of StyleShare.
Style Spectrum generator
PlusX developed a new content generator tool for “S-Sharers” in order to make key visuals for Style Spectrum, which are made up of various feeds uploaded on StyleShare. The visual image reflects the characteristics of the services designed to share various fashion styles online and on mobile platforms. By combining colors extracted from style feeds created by “S-Sharers,” the tool generates Style Spectrum, which is actively utilized on My Page, Home Button, Event Banners and other contact points, all contributing to forming the brand’s identity.
