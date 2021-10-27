StyleShare BX Design Renewal













Issue and Goal





The previous StyleShare was a community platform that specifically targeted female users in their teens and offered somewhat sporadic content, making it hard for general users to feel a unique identity or concept.

Thus, PlusX aimed to extract a design concept that targeted more general yet specific users. People with a “StyleShare Mind” do not hesitate to share and show their sentiment “being myself” and can communicate with other like-minded. Based on this new conceptual direction and consistent design concept, PlusX aimed to deliver the brand identity of StyleShare that can effectively communicate with various media.











