Matter Less Matter
Jaap Vliegenthart
Bell Telephone MFG 1940
Olympia SM5 Typewriter 1962
Philips HA2751 Flatiron 1957
Philips Toaster 1964
Voigtlander Bessa 6x9 Photo Camera 1935
Chevrolet Delco Car radio 1963
Westclox Electric Alarm Clock 1936
Zeiss Ikon Contaflex IV 1959
Bolex Paillard Projector 1961
Polaroid Kodak EK 100 Instant Camera 1978
Singer 327K Sewing Machine 1964
This series displays several personal items that I have kept over the years. We all seem to hold on to objects that have lost their functionality in time but gained personal value because it reminds us of our childhood or past in general. 
“Matter Less Matter’’ is a project that dives into this strange connection we have with inanimate objects. By destroying these items I tried to get to the essence of it. Eliminating them of their technical functionality and recomposing them into stills that shows these items in full, inside and out. By doing so it regains its function in a completely different way.

Credits

Concept: Jaap Vliegenthart
Post Production: Edwin Veer at E-Light Art Productions
Photo Assistant: Jaap Kwaak



Jaap Vliegenthart

    Jaap Vliegenthart Amsterdam, Netherlands

