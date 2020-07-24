Matter Less Matter





This series displays several personal items that I have kept over the years. We all seem to hold on to objects that have lost their functionality in time but gained personal value because it reminds us of our childhood or past in general.

“Matter Less Matter’’ is a project that dives into this strange connection we have with inanimate objects. By destroying these items I tried to get to the essence of it. Eliminating them of their technical functionality and recomposing them into stills that shows these items in full, inside and out. By doing so it regains its function in a completely different way.





Credits



Concept: Jaap Vliegenthart Post Production: Edwin Veer at E-Light Art Productions Photo Assistant: Jaap Kwaak





